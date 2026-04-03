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There’s Going to Be a Ground Invasion of Iran
1,465 words
Apr 3
•
Greg Johnson
29
7
5
Philip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?
2,700 words
Apr 2
•
Greg Johnson
12
2
Jean Raspail’s The Camp of the Saints
3,800 words
Apr 1
•
Greg Johnson
16
1
4
March 2026
Perspectives on the Iran War
Endeavour, Morgoth, Frodi Midjord, & Wilhem Ivorsson
Mar 31
57
8
7
2:05:07
Freedom of Speech
2,500 words
Mar 30
•
Greg Johnson
5
3
America Has Already Lost the Iran War
1,450 words
Mar 27
•
Greg Johnson
38
2
10
The Very Idea of White Privilege
3,900 words
Mar 26
•
Greg Johnson
9
1
3
It’s Okay to Be White
2,000 words
Mar 25
•
Greg Johnson
13
2
8
Sam Melia: Uncaged & Unrepentant
Greg Johnson Interviews British Thought Criminal Sam Melia
Mar 24
•
Greg Johnson
10
1
3
2:01:53
Our Sacred Honor
2,800 words
Mar 23
•
Greg Johnson
9
3
4
Mark Weber on the Iran War
Greg Johnson & David Zsutty Interview Mark Weber of the Institute for Historical Review
Mar 21
•
Greg Johnson
10
3
1:58:01
Will Trump Be Sacrificed to Moloch?
1,470 words
Mar 20
•
Greg Johnson
18
3
4
© 2026 Greg Johnson
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