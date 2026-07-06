The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Raffles's avatar
Raffles
17h

Excellent piece 🇮🇪👌🏼

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Adrian Roberts's avatar
Adrian Roberts
15h

Succinct and rational, as ever. I subscribe to Counter-Currents, but it's good having these items in their own folder, so to speak.

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