The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Kevin Deanna on Political Organizing

From the Counter-Currents 2026 Spring Retreat in Rome
Jun 24, 2026

Successful Right-wing movements aren’t built on abstract debates or low-effort clubs. They require strict hierarchy, total commitment, and zero tolerance for attention-seekers.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Greg Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture