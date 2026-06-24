Successful Right-wing movements aren’t built on abstract debates or low-effort clubs. They require strict hierarchy, total commitment, and zero tolerance for attention-seekers.
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Kevin Deanna on Political Organizing
From the Counter-Currents 2026 Spring Retreat in Rome
Jun 24, 2026
Successful Right-wing movements aren’t built on abstract debates or low-effort clubs. They require strict hierarchy, total commitment, and zero tolerance for attention-seekers.
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