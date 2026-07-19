The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Daly's avatar
Neil Daly
1d

I feel really silly weeping over the death of a man I never met, but still I am. I can imagine Jim showing great disdain. By coincidence we had much in common, he was 6 years older than me, we both had a long association with Portland, print media (his scorn for the loss of any objective standards in journalism spoke for me as did many of his views) both unplanned children of Catholic families with siblings 10+ older and more. I have missed seeing his writing but figured he just wanted to spend time with his family since like all of us he wasn’t getting any younger. RIP Mr. Goad you told the unvarnished truth and made us laugh along the way. No mean feat. I miss you so much already.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Greg Johnson and others
stanley gabriel's avatar
stanley gabriel
1d

Thank you Greg for a brilliant tribute to one of the funniest writers of our time. Jim’s observational humor was unmatched. George Carlin couldn’t hold a candle to him. He will be truly missed, and I look forward to seeing the tributes on Counter-Currents.

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Greg Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture