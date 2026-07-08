The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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A White Light's avatar
A White Light
16h

Powerful piece. Thank you. It will be interesting to see (sadly, we can probably safely guess) if Tucker will now have the moral courage to include any mention of our people in a party platform. I read a quote from not long ago where he said he was being "forced into having a white identity" which he did not want to be forced into. At the time, I commented wake up, sir, before it no longer exists. More recently, I saw a clip where he actually said all others are entitled to a homeland except white people.

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Mr. Raven's avatar
Mr. Raven
16h

Our current system is neo-con/progressive fusionism and it is indeed the worst of both worlds.

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