1,500 words

On June 22, 2026, during an appearance on the Can’t Be Censored podcast, Tucker Carlson said “I’m out” of the Republican Party and there was “no chance” he would support them moving forward. The specific reason he gave is the catastrophic Iran War, which was fought for Israeli/Jewish interests, not American interests.

On July 1, 2026, the Columbia Journalism Review published an exclusive interview with Carlson. In it, Tucker announced “I’m going to help build a third party.” The party will be populist in nature, focused strictly on the common good of American citizens. Tucker also claimed that he has no personal desire to run as a candidate. But, of course, that doesn’t rule out the possibility that he will run out of duty.

What does this mean for white identity politics in America in the short term?

First, Trump’s collapsing poll numbers already heralded blue waves in 2026 and 2028. Given that populists and independents are moving away from Republicans, it is nice to see people building something they can move toward.

These voters need a home. They need a party that will uphold nationalism and populism, which is what the people want. Otherwise, these homeless voters will simply migrate back and forth between Republicans and Democrats, who have made an art of not giving voters what they want.

The people want sensible social conservatism plus an interventionist government that sides with the people against the rich and connected. The elites want social liberalism and oligarchical power. The Democrats pair the interventionist state with social liberalism. The Republicans pair social conservatism with oligarchy. When in office, the Democrats deliver more social liberalism than populism. When the Republicans are in power, they deliver more oligarchy than conservatism. Thus the two-party system increasingly serves elite preferences not populist preferences. Hence the current grotesque system: Left-wing oligarchy.

In the long run, a genuine national populist party could overturn this system and replace it with what the people want: Right-wing populism. Let’s hope Tucker’s new party amounts to something more than UFOs, Russian propaganda, conspiracist snake oil, and goofy talk about demons.

Second, Tucker’s plans and Trump’s collapsing poll numbers are signs that nationalist and populist ideas—our ideas—are spreading through the electorate.

You can buy Greg Johnson’s Is America Doomed? here .

Trump was elected because he promised to put America First, close our borders, deport millions of illegals, and not get involved in any new wars. He also promised elite accountability and transparency, at least in connection with the Epstein files. He broke all those promises.

Beyond that, he involved America in a shamelessly immoral war against Iran: a war fought for Israeli/Jewish interests, based on lies about weapons of mass destruction, and prosecuted in a flagrantly criminal manner.

Sadly, most Americans would quickly forgive all those things—or at least forget them—if the war ended swiftly with a victory. But the war was unwinnable, because Iran already possessed a deterrent superior to nuclear weapons: the power to tank the global economy by devastating the Gulf states and closing the Strait of Hormuz. The US military knew it. The cabinet knew it. Yet they failed to stop Trump from taking the plunge.

In the short term, we are facing a global recession or depression. In the long term, we will see the decline of the dollar as well as America’s reputation as a reliable strategic partner. Donald Trump led the American empire to its Waterloo. All due to a slavish inability to say “no” to Jews.

And given the depths of Trump’s betrayal, we still should not lose sight of the fact that the mainstream Republicans like Lindsey Graham, Mike Johnson, and Tom Cotton are even bigger traitors and warmongers.

As a White Nationalist, I see these as unforgivable betrayals. And, apparently, millions of voters agree enough to abandon Trump and the Republicans.

This is what I have been praying for.

So why, like St. Augustine praying that God grant him continence, am I thinking, “Not yet”?

This isn’t how I had hoped it would work out. I hoped that Trump would keep his promises, focus his limited political capital on closing the border, deporting the invaders, and reversing anti-white racism. I hoped that Trump would set Vance up to succeed as the next president. I hoped that a solid 20 years of prudent but persistent national populist rule would turn things around for America.

It was always a long shot. But it was better than the alternative: the return of the Left to power in 2026 or 2028: a return to DEI, racial insurrection, lawfare, and censorship. Imagine Keir Starmer’s Labour government, but browner, sassier, gayer, and more Marxist.

But it could get much, much worse.

Multiparty democracy presupposes the willingness to hand the loaded gun of state power to one’s political opponents from time to time, because you can trust them not to shoot you with it. Those days are gone in America, which means that multiparty democracy in America is coming to an end. The first party to ban the other will rule until the whole system collapses.

The Left clearly thinks that the Right is too dangerous to be allowed to return to power. They stole the 2020 election. They would have stolen the 2024 election if they could have gotten away with it. The next time they are in power, they will try to ban the opposition and impose a rainbow dictatorship.

Leftism will still destroy itself, but that’s no consolation if it destroys us first.

The only way for the Right to avoid this is to strike first, while they are in power, and ban the Left. But I can’t honestly say that I want the likes of Mike Johnson, Tom Cotton, and Lindsey Graham to rule unopposed. That would be like having Netanyahu ruling unopposed. We’ve just gotten a taste of what that would be like, for it is how we got into the Iran War in the first place.

Trump’s war has blown up his electoral coalition. We see it in the polls. We see it in Tucker’s defection. In the short term, that means the Left back in power. That means Trump’s good policies on closing the borders, deporting invaders, and rolling back DEI will be reversed. It means the ramping up of censorship and lawfare directed at the Right. And it may mean the end of the Right’s electoral chances in the future—any Right’s electoral chances, including Tucker’s new party.

So yes, I am glad to see Trump and the Republicans get their comeuppance. But punishing them, morally satisfactory though it may be, will not put us in power or fix America. Indeed, it may make those goals harder to attain.

There is always a time lag between changing ideas and changing policies. Our ideas are now powerful enough to tank the Republicans, but they are not yet powerful enough to put our people into power.

At this point, some on the Right are thinking: if only we could get Trump’s wayward voters to be satisfied with progress on immigration and DEI and forget about foreign policy.

In effect, that’s what I did when I voted for the Vance-Trump ticket.

I figured that Trump would have Netanyahu in his ear the whole time. But I hoped that Trump would say “no.” I hoped that if we could get through 10 years of MAGA rule without a major Jewish war, Jewish power would naturally decline to the point that such wars would no longer be possible, for the Baby Boom generation is starting to die off, and they are the most deluded and fervent Israel boosters.

I did not, however, believe that Trump would be stupid/crazy/evil enough to start a war with Iran. But if he did, I at least consoled myself with the thought that such a war—though monstrously immoral and stupid—would at least hasten the end of the American empire.

But now that the darkest predictions about Trump have been proven true, I can’t in good conscience argue that white Americans can make a drug deal with Jews: we go along with their wars, and in exchange, they allow us to get our country back. That was never going to work. There’s a new consensus hardening on the Right: With Jews, we lose. There’s no fighting it. There’s no denying it.

So what are we to do?

First, we need to accept responsibility—not for the mess we are in—but for getting out of it. In the end, only White Nationalists can create White Nationalism in America or anywhere else. It is natural to hope that center Right parties can implement some of our policy preferences. But not all of them. Not the most important ones. Thus, in the end, the burden was always on us.

Second, we must keep doing what works: changing minds, building institutions, and contesting for political power wherever possible. Let’s hope the collapse of MAGA will bring more people and resources our way.

Point three, however, is quite sobering: we will face a much more hostile political environment. Winter is coming again for white advocacy. We must do as much as possible to prepare ourselves, so the springtime belongs to us.