The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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William Markley's avatar
William Markley
2hEdited

This review is a good antidote to some nonsense out there about what happened. I remember those exhilarating times of 2015-2016. I had gotten fed up with the useless, traitorous GOP a few years earlier. And it became obvious that the only hope of stopping the gradual white genocide was for whites to begin their own identity politics. What attracted me to the Alt-Right was that "new synthesis" which you described, and the "big tent" which allowed for debate. Trump was an exciting new alternative, as Ron Paul had been in a different way earlier. But as suggested here, Trump was riding a wave. Many of us knew his flaws, but we also knew the real opportunities he provided, and in some cases fulfilled. Maybe there's some truth in both the "great man" and the "social forces" schools of history. While Trump played a useful role, he fell short of being the great man who we needed, to get us over the finish line. But that national populist force is still strong, I think.

"...First, the Alt Right was working beautifully as a metapolitical movement. But some people tried to turn it into a political movement. This led to disasters like Charlottesville. Second, the drive to turn the Alt Right into a political movement came largely from people who wanted to resurrect National Socialism..."

This is true, and something to keep in mind. In the Alt-Right days, some of us were rightly concerned about hearing echoes of jackboots from some quarters. This doesn't mean we should follow the lead of characters like James Lindsay who make accusations about the "Woke Right." But to paraphrase John Lennon, if you go carrying volumes of Mein Kampf, you ain't gonna make it with a lot of Americans, or western Europeans. And if it's totalitarianism, you can count me out.

Thanks for this well-balanced review, Greg. Brings back lots of memories.

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Zoomer Historian's avatar
Zoomer Historian
1d

Been looking forward to this book, thanks for sharing!

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