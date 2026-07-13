The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Patrick Hearse's avatar
Patrick Hearse
2d

I think the so called civil rights laws are more important to repeal than anything. All of them. And amend the 14th heavily. Should be #1 priority.

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Nick Griffin's avatar
Nick Griffin
1d

All these 'solutions' require governmental power to implement. Therefore they are not solutions, but fantasy politics. It's childish or cowardly avoidance of reality.

This ill-becomes serious adults. We have work to do, not wish lists to write.

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