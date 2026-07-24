The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
7h

💯 well said and true. Thanks for a much needed rational and reasonable explanation of the phenomenon, and the example provided.

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Assunta Maddonni's avatar
Assunta Maddonni
6h

Is this a zyop? 😂

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