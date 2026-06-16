The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism
Counter-Currents Radio
Rob Rundo Returns to Counter-Currents Radio
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Rob Rundo Returns to Counter-Currents Radio

Greg Johnson's avatar
Greg Johnson
Jun 16, 2026

Now for your streaming or downloading pleasure.

Greg Johnson welcomed Rob Rundo back to Counter-Currents Radio. Topics discussed:

Rob's triumphant 60 Minutes interview
The Remigration Summit
The unrest in Belfast and England
The Active Club movement
The importance of aesthetics
The danger posed by violent spergs and how to avoid it
And much, much more.

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