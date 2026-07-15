The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Neil Daly's avatar
Neil Daly
1d

Goblin girl LOL

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Phillip's avatar
Phillip
21hEdited

Very soon you can just have AI create a historically accurate film adaptation of the Odyssey. Tailored to you and your preferences. At that point I might actually watch it instead of read it

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