Greg Johnson interviews Peter Brimelow, author of Alien Nation (1995), on Quinn Slobodian’s Hayek’s Bastards, a Leftist pre-history of the “libertarian to Alt Right pipeline” that focuses on the 1990s, when advocates of free markets and critics of the Left began to embrace biological race differences and apply them to political theory and policy. Peter Brimelow is a central figure in Slobodian’s narrative. Peter shares some of his recollections of such figures as F. A. Hayek, Milton Friedman, Murray Rothbard, and Wilmot Robertson.

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