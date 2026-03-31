The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism
Counter-Currents Radio
Perspectives on the Iran War
0:00
-2:05:07

Perspectives on the Iran War

Endeavour, Morgoth, Frodi Midjord, & Wilhem Ivorsson
Mar 31, 2026

Endeavour is joined by Morgoth, Frodi Midjord, and Wilhem Ivorsson to give some new perspectives on the Iran War.

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