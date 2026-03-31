Counter-Currents RadioPerspectives on the Iran War57871×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:05:07-2:05:07Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Perspectives on the Iran War Endeavour, Morgoth, Frodi Midjord, & Wilhem Ivorsson Mar 31, 20265787ShareTranscriptEndeavour is joined by Morgoth, Frodi Midjord, and Wilhem Ivorsson to give some new perspectives on the Iran War.Now for your streaming or downloading pleasure.Thanks for reading The New Nationalism! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCounter-Currents RadioSelect interviews by Greg Johnson for Counter-Currents RadioSelect interviews by Greg Johnson for Counter-Currents RadioSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesSam Melia: Uncaged & UnrepentantMar 24 • Greg JohnsonMark Weber on the Iran WarMar 21 • Greg JohnsonHayek's BastardsMar 10 • Greg JohnsonGreg Johnson & David Zsutty on the Iran CrisisMar 2 • Greg JohnsonWhy We Support Rupert Lowe Feb 23 • Greg Johnson and Millennial Woes