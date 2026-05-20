Tyler Dykes on Running for US Congress in South Carolina

Greg Johnson and David Zsutty welcome Tyler Dykes, former Marine and J6 political prisoner now running for the US House of Representatives in South Carolina. Tyler discusses his intellectual journey, shares his views on figures like Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Green, and provides insights into such South Carolina politicos as Lindsay Graham and Nancy Mace.
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