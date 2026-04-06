The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism
Counter-Currents Radio
Against Gloom & Doom
0:00
-1:59:57

Against Gloom & Doom

Greg Johnson & David Zsutty on Trump Disappointment Syndrome
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Greg Johnson
Apr 06, 2026

Greg Johnson and David Zsutty respond to the Doom and Gloom caused by Trump’s shocking backtracks and betrayals, plus your questions.

Now for your streaming or downloading pleasure.

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