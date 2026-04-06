Against Gloom & Doom

Counter-Currents Radio Against Gloom & Doom321×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:59:57-1:59:57Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. Against Gloom & DoomGreg Johnson & David Zsutty on Trump Disappointment SyndromeGreg JohnsonApr 06, 202632ShareTranscriptGreg Johnson and David Zsutty respond to the Doom and Gloom caused by Trump’s shocking backtracks and betrayals, plus your questions.Now for your streaming or downloading pleasure.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCounter-Currents RadioSelect interviews by Greg Johnson for Counter-Currents RadioSelect interviews by Greg Johnson for Counter-Currents RadioSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeGreg JohnsonRecent EpisodesPerspectives on the Iran WarMar 31Sam Melia: Uncaged & UnrepentantMar 24 • Greg JohnsonMark Weber on the Iran WarMar 21 • Greg JohnsonHayek's BastardsMar 10 • Greg JohnsonGreg Johnson & David Zsutty on the Iran CrisisMar 2 • Greg JohnsonWhy We Support Rupert Lowe Feb 23 • Greg Johnson and Millennial Woes