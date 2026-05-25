The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Keith Woods Pitches Nationalism to a Billionaire

May 25, 2026

Keith Woods makes an "elevator pitch" to a billionaire to put his money behind nationalism. From the Counter-Currents Spring Retreat in Rome.

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