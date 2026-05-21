Jared Taylor makes an "elevator pitch" to a billionaire to put his money behind white survival. From the Counter-Currents Spring Retreat in Rome.
Please share far and wide, especially with the billionaire next door.
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Elevator Pitch to a Billionaire
May 21, 2026
Jared Taylor makes an "elevator pitch" to a billionaire to put his money behind white survival. From the Counter-Currents Spring Retreat in Rome.
The New Nationalism Podcast
An episodic podcast series featuring interviews with nationalist thinkers and activists.An episodic podcast series featuring interviews with nationalist thinkers and activists.
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