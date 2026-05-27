The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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David Zsutty on the Need for Pro-White Lawfare

May 27, 2026

David Zsutty’s “elevator pitch” to a billionaire makes the case for a firm specializing in pro-white lawfare, our own SPLC. From the Counter-Currents Spring Retreat in Rome.

Please share far and wide, especially with the billionaire next door.

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