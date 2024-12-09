The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism
The New Nationalism Podcast
The New Nationalism Podcast: Episode 5
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The New Nationalism Podcast: Episode 5

Nationalism: Its Origins and Its Future
Dec 09, 2024

Angelo Plume and Irish author Keith Woods discuss the history of nationalism. Is it just an invention from the 19th century, or do its roots go much deeper? And what about the future of nationalism? What does it have to offer in this globalised world?

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