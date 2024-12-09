Angelo Plume and Irish author Keith Woods discuss the history of nationalism. Is it just an invention from the 19th century, or do its roots go much deeper? And what about the future of nationalism? What does it have to offer in this globalised world?
The New Nationalism Podcast: Episode 5
Nationalism: Its Origins and Its Future
Dec 09, 2024
The New Nationalism Podcast
An episodic podcast series featuring interviews with nationalist thinkers and activists.An episodic podcast series featuring interviews with nationalist thinkers and activists.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes