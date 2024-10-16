The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism
The New Nationalism Podcast
The New Nationalism Podcast: Episode 3
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The New Nationalism Podcast: Episode 3

The Great Replacement
Oct 16, 2024

The Great Replacement. You’ve heard of it before. Is it just a baseless, far right conspiracy theory? Or is it an observable, quantifiable reality? In this episode, Angelo Plume talks to White Papers Policy Institute to find out the truth.

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