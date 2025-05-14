The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism
The New Nationalism Podcast
The New Nationalism Podcast: Episode 7
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The New Nationalism Podcast: Episode 7

Remigration
May 14, 2025

In this episode, Angelo Plume speaks with Afonso Gonçalves, the Portuguese activist and founder of Reconquista, a nationalist group which seeks to undo a decade’s worth of economic and demographic damage in Portugal.

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