In this episode, Angelo Plume speaks with Afonso Gonçalves, the Portuguese activist and founder of Reconquista, a nationalist group which seeks to undo a decade’s worth of economic and demographic damage in Portugal.
The New Nationalism Podcast: Episode 7
Remigration
May 14, 2025
The New Nationalism Podcast
An episodic podcast series featuring interviews with nationalist thinkers and activists.An episodic podcast series featuring interviews with nationalist thinkers and activists.
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