The New Nationalism returns. In this episode, Angelo Plume and guest Guido Taietti of CasaPound have a wide-ranging discussion on Italian nationalism, World War Two, European identity, and much more.
The New Nationalism Podcast: Episode 6
Italy, Europe, and the Fall and Rise of Politics
May 12, 2025
The New Nationalism Podcast
An episodic podcast series featuring interviews with nationalist thinkers and activists.An episodic podcast series featuring interviews with nationalist thinkers and activists.