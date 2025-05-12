The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism
The New Nationalism Podcast
The New Nationalism Podcast: Episode 6
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The New Nationalism Podcast: Episode 6

Italy, Europe, and the Fall and Rise of Politics
May 12, 2025

The New Nationalism returns. In this episode, Angelo Plume and guest Guido Taietti of CasaPound have a wide-ranging discussion on Italian nationalism, World War Two, European identity, and much more.

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