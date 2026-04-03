The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Robert Howard's avatar
Robert Howard
2d

An aside: "Racist that I am, I confess I was a bit surprised by the upper end of Iran’s IQ ranking."

>the name "Iran" comes from the word "Aryan". They have obviously degenerated somewhat from what they were thousands of years ago, but there is good genetic stock in Iran. They are not Arabs by any means

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Dante Allegheny's avatar
Dante Allegheny
3d

A succinct description. I'm torn because I do want to move on from empire but this will be an exceptionally stupid, harsh, and impoverishing way to do it.

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