The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Ilia Kurzenkov's avatar
Ilia Kurzenkov
3h

One question — why? Western societies are not reproducing themselves demographically. Moreover, if migrants are selected based on cultural alignment, language proficiency, education, and skills, they represent the most valuable human capital. Another country has already paid for their education, yet they are ready to pay taxes in yours. I write about human capital in detail in my article, and I would be very interested to know your opinion: https://substack.com/home/post/p-198965253

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Dave's avatar
Dave
7h

Take away all the non aryans

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