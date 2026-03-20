1,470 words

Late last year, my big prediction for 2026 was that Donald Trump would be forced to step down as US President because he was destroying the coalition that elected him, thus making it increasingly likely that the Left would return to power with a vengeance. That, frankly, is a terrifying prospect, especially to people like Elon Musk, who will probably be destroyed if the Left gets back in the White House.

Trump has a long-standing pattern of betraying and abusing his supporters and allies while courting the favor of his enemies. Trump, apparently, feels entitled to our support. Thus he is unwilling to actually earn it. But he will work for the approval of his enemies. Why? Obviously, because he prizes their opinion but not ours. It is high time for his abused and exploited supporters to repay his contempt and betrayal in kind.

Trump’s second administration got off to a good start. But then came his arrogant betrayal on the Epstein files and the Twelve Day War against Iran. After that was his shameless abuse of Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

At a certain point, Trump’s arrogance seemed to cross the line into insanity. Remember, just a couple months ago, his embarrassing public tantrum over the Nobel Peace Prize, Greenland, and NATO? At that point, I had declared the MAGA coalition dead and fully expected a Republican bloodbath in the upcoming midterm elections—unless Trump could be persuaded to step down.

And that was before the ongoing Iran debacle. We have now ended week three of Trump’s three-day special military operation in Iran. Apparently, Trump bet everything—and I mean everything, including the global economy, America’s future, and his personal survival—on killing Iran’s 86-year-old spiritual leader, Ali Khameni—at which point his regime was supposed to call it quits and allow the opposition to take over.

There was no Plan B, because when Iran’s regime did not collapse, but instead began to retaliate against Israel, American bases, and American allies and clients in the region, the United States was completely unprepared. Iran warned us, but those warnings were simply ignored.

The United States was also completely unprepared for Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil passes, as well as 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas, 45% of the world’s urea (a nitrogen fertilizer), and large amounts of the world’s ammonia, sulfur, and helium. Iran warned us. Every sensible military analyst in Washington warned us. But those warnings were ignored.

We know Trump had no plan, because he is now thinking out loud, with no filter, in the form of late-night social media “Boomer posts.”

Ah yes, America’s notorious Persian-dominated media.

Trump has declared repeatedly that the US has completely “decimated” Iranian forces. There’s no point in telling him that “decimate” means killing one tenth. He means 100% -- or even more.

And yet, somehow, Iran keeps sending drones and missiles to destroy American bases and radar installations and to soak up American interceptor missiles.

It costs Iran only a few thousand dollars to send a Shahed drone that causes the US to spend three to four million dollars on firing interceptors. Those interceptors are becoming rapidly depleted. The US pulled them out of the Gulf states to protect Israel. Now it is pulling interceptors and radar equipment out of the Far East, which will simply widen the geopolitical instability.

Iran’s clear strategy is to blind America’s radar installations and deplete its interceptors, at which point its largest and most destructive missiles can be used to devastating effect. ZOG’s only hope is to destroy these missiles and their launchers on the ground. But at this point, I am not betting on the clowns in Washington and Jerusalem.

After years of abusing our NATO allies as parasites and cowards—and after threatening to forcibly seize the territory of a NATO ally—Trump asked NATO to come to his rescue to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Our NATO allies (who are supposedly non-sovereign “vassals” of America) have said “no,” and for good reason: NATO is a defensive alliance. Why would NATO get involved in an offensive war? Trump’s response was infantile: he didn’t need NATO’s help anyway.

The closure of the strait has caused oil and natural gas prices to spike, which will raise the price of everything else. Shortages and price spikes for urea will lead eventually to lower crop yields and higher food prices. The United Nations now estimates that as many as 45 million people, mostly in the Third World, will face hunger. Unfortunately, many of those people will end up flooding into Europe. We’ve been living with a global recession since 2020, so it is time to dust off the dreaded “D” word. Depression.

Even if the war ended tomorrow, it would take at least two weeks to get shipping back to normal. Because the Gulf states rapidly ran out of oil and gas storage capacity, they had to shut their wells down. Even if the war ended today, it would take months to get production back to normal. Thus, as far as a global economic catastrophe is concerned, we are already long past the point of no return.

And there is no sign of the war ending anytime soon.

Indeed, the war is now escalating, with Israel striking Iranian oil and gas facilities, which has provoked Iranian retaliation against Gulf oil and gas facilities. This can only prolong and deepen the global economic consequences.

You can buy Greg Johnson’s Is America Doomed?here .

Iran is currently sending oil tankers through the strait, primarily bound for China. Intriguingly, they have offered to allow other tankers to pass, as long as the cargos are paid for in Chinese yuan. This is, of course, an attempt to dethrone the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, which could have far more serious consequences for America than a global oil and gas shock.

Trump would be an idiot to stop these tankers, because it will only upset China and further raise prices all over the world. But Trump was an idiot for starting this war in the first place, so no escalation is off the table. Soon the US might be competing with Iran to throttle the global economy.

It is slowly dawning on ZOG that a military victory might be impossible. Even if they could completely destroy Iran, Iran could take the global economy and American military and economic hegemony down with them. Only China will gain anything from this war, simply by sitting it out.

This war is not just a betrayal of an America First foreign policy. It also undermines another key commitment to Trump’s base: the mass deportation of illegal immigrants. Trump is using the economic consequences of the war as an excuse to back off on deportations, so as not to further upset “the economy,” i.e., upset the oligarchs who want to pay American workers less by importing cheap immigrant labor. So much for nationalism and populism. The betrayal is now complete.

Trump, of course, is not up for re-election. Which means that Republicans with presidential ambitions, like J. D. Vance and Marco Rubio, are nervous. It was always a long shot that the Trump coalition would turn out in full for conventional GOP candidates. That seems impossible now. There will be a bloodbath at the midterms, and the prospects of a Republican presidential win in 2028 diminish with each passing day. If Trump won’t resign, Vance and Rubio might have to, if they wish to maintain any political viability.

The first resignation happened this week: Joe Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned to protest the war, on the grounds that Iran posed no imminent threat to America. Instead, he claims, Trump entered this war because of the influence of Israel and its American lobby. Even the New York Times agrees with this narrative. Whether from conscience or careerism, there will probably be more resignations. Only the rats will remain on this sinking ship.

I imagine that Trump is looking for an offramp. Time is not on his side. But with whom would he negotiate? The son of the man he assassinated? And why would the Iranians negotiate with the man who attacked them twice already under the pretext of negotiations? Trump is now reduced to demanding negotitations—or he’ll kill more Iranian leaders.

Trump started a war that he cannot win militarily and cannot negotiate his way out of. That sounds disqualifying to me.

Trump will have to be removed from office to end this war. The sooner the better.

When the Phoenicians faced war, famine, or plague, they would sacrifice infants to Moloch. Metaphorically, Moloch refers to an all-devouring and inhuman force. In Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, it symbolizes capitalism. Trump has given us the war. The famine and plagues will follow. Soon the oligarchs will be ready to sacrifice Trump to Moloch, just to get back to business. It serves him right for hanging out with Phoenicians.