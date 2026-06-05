The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Alice England's avatar
Alice England
5h

Very thought provoking article. The only thing I use AI for is growing fruit and vegetables in my garden… companion gardening lol. The thought of sharing personal information with ai is terrifying and actually very sad. As our nations get destroyed by mass immigration and our communities become places we don’t recognise and no longer feel safe in is this all there is for lonely people? My how far civilised society has fallen.

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Astrid Norrington's avatar
Astrid Norrington
8h

This is a great piece. I would never talk about my personal problems with AI. Why would I trust people behind it with my data? People want to flee from their agency so much, that's why they use LLMS and replace their brains with it.

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