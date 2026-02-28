The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Sage Alfields's avatar
Sage Alfields
Feb 28Edited

This is me schizoposting but I think the goal is to get Iran to close the strait of Hormuz to disrupt the oil market.

Nordstream and Venezuela followed the same pattern, although the logic is the opposite of the traditional Dubya era anti-GWoT war for oil claim as this would be done to manipulate the market as an exporter not acquire new sources for import.

Also kikery.

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Gaddius's avatar
Gaddius
Feb 28

I’m honestly not convinced this will weaken or have any effect on the US as a the global hegemon. Or Israel’s power and influence. I just have to keep it a buck.

We’ve been hearing this same tune for decades now. This or that blunder is sure to be the final nail in the coffin of a dying empire! It’s just not realistic.

Remember the “defeat” in Iraq? What was said? “Well the war just made Iraq a stooge to Iran.” Uh.. looks like that’s probably not happening anymore.

Remember the disgraceful retreat from Afghanistan? It had literally zero effect on US standing in the world or its power.

Remember how unpopular the Vietnam War was? Anti-war sentiment became the default position among the institutions, but only so the US can do whatever it wants and the public will be against it as plausible deniability for the empire.

It’s like how libtards begin every event or government function with “land acknowledgments” so they can be free to do whatever they want on the “stolen land” they just acknowledged. Lol.

I’m not saying the empire marching on is a good thing, but I don’t think it’s realistic to say its collapse is right around the corner.

Vietnam is a top 10 trading partner with the US. Who won?

AQ/ISIS are essentially vanquished. One of their former guys runs Syria now and essentially submits to the US. Who won?

Iraq has been brought into the fold of the global economy and order. Who won?

The Taliban got their country back but are normalizing relations with the US. Who won?

Venezuela… does it even have to be asked?

Every single one of these has been framed as a disaster or mistake for the US Empire. How’s the empire doing? Marching on.

I don’t see any reason to believe this war with Iran will be any different. I don’t believe in blackpilling. But we’ve got to be realistic.

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