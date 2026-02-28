1,500 words

Editor’s Note: Below is an an excerpt from an essay I published last June in the run-up to the Twelve Day War. I was planning to republish it today, in the hope that it might encourage people to protest and stop a new war. Obviously, I was too late. The Twelve Day War was mercifully brief, and everyone breathed a sigh of relief. Because of that, Trump (and America) may have dodged some of the worst outcomes I feared. I doubt we will be so lucky this time around. I fear that when future Chinese historians write about the end of the United States, they will say that the nation died because it was hijacked by Jews, who always put Jewish interests ahead of American interests. No nation can survive such policies, and America was barely clinging to life when Trump returned to the White House.

Will there be war? It is hard to say. But in a battle of wills between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, I wouldn’t bet anything on Trump. And this brings us to the horrible truth: for many of his followers, everything depends on Trump—a weak, unprincipled, corrupt, egomaniacal Boomer.

Trump really is America’s last chance to halt its slide into a multiracial one-party Leftist dystopia. American democracy is finished. Multiparty democracy means being willing to hand a loaded gun to your political opponents every few years, on the assumption they won’t use it against you.

Ask yourself: Would you hand a loaded gun to any of the freaks, hysterics, and criminal aliens who are marching against Trump’s immigration policies? Would you hand a loaded gun to Hillary Clinton? You’d be an absolute fool.

If the Left get back into power, they will never relinquish it voluntarily. They think we’re too dangerous to have power again. They will ban all opposition then go back to Biden’s policy of opening the borders to push the Great Replacement to the point of no return.

That means an end to America as we know it. Elon Musk and other technological utopians can kiss their dreams goodbye. Favela dwellers, welfare queenz, and potheads are not going to colonize the galaxy. Musk and his buddies will go to jail, not Mars.

You can buy Greg Johnson’s Is America Doomed? here .

What is my red line? What would turn me from a Trump supporter to a Trump opponent? For me, the red line is immigration, not foreign policy. I didn’t drop Trump over his shameful treatment of Ukraine or his sycophancy toward Putin and Netanyahu. I wouldn’t drop him over a war with Iran.

Last year, we had a binary choice between Trump and Harris, and Trump was clearly the better candidate from a pro-white point of view. Both of America’s political parties are Israeli occupied territory. Israel has been agitating for war with Iran for years. Thus we would probably be in pretty much the same situation under a Harris presidency.

The last election was not a referendum on Jewish power. It was largely a referendum on immigration. And on that issue, Trump was clearly the better candidate. If Trump had been worse than Harris on immigration—and honestly, it would have been hard to be worse than Harris—I would not have bothered to vote.

I knew I was voting for Zion Don the Moshiach. But I was hoping to get some closed borders and mass deportations as well.

The most pressing issue of our time is securing America’s borders and halting the Great Replacement. This is more important to me than any foreign policy issue. In fact, immigration is so much more important than foreign policy that it strikes me as irrational to blow up the Trump coalition over Iran.

But most voters are not rational. Even a lot of highly intelligent people don’t actually vote on the choice offered them. They think that voting for the lesser evil is somehow a moral compromise, when in fact it is pretty much the definition of rational behavior. They vote on fantasy tickets, as if the alternative to Trump had been Otto von Bismarck not Kamala Harris. They pretend that if they abstain from politics, someone—their mommy, I guess—will give them better options next time around.

For Trump, the greatest danger are the people who will vote against his agenda out of spite, meaning that they are willing to hurt themselves in order to punish his betrayal. The sight of Trump surrounded by the same neocon vermin who sold us the Iraq War, trotting out the very same lies and hysteria, is the sort of betrayal that activates a spite response. Spiteful men kiss rational self-interest goodbye. They are political wild cards. They can’t be predicted or controlled. They must simply be appeased.

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If Trump goes to war with Iran, it will destroy his presidency and any hope of making America great again.

First, war with Iran will shatter the coalition that put Trump in office: many anti-war liberals, centrists, independents, and Rightists who voted for him will defect. In the midterms, they will sit the election out or punish the Republicans by voting Democrat. Congress will swing to the Left, and Trump will be a lame duck. Then it is adios America. The Republicans need to fortify the next elections. War with Iran will have the opposite effect.

Even though opposing immigration is my primary concern, the anti-war people in effect hold Trump’s immigration agenda hostage. Thus we must stop this war.

Second, a war would divert time, energy, and political capital away from the immigration issue. This is another good reason to oppose any war. To halt the Great Replacement, we need to keep the peace.

Third, a war with Iran would be enormously costly—especially when global energy prices spike—and America is already worse than broke.

Fourth, America’s military, and American society at large, are far weaker than in 2003, when the Iraq War began. Iran, moreover, is a far more formidable foe than Iraq. I have no doubt that the United States could defeat Iran. (Imagine being a racist and betting on Iran.) But at what cost?

Even if the United States beats Iran, it will deplete manpower and supplies, leaving the US weaker and with less will to fight vis-à-vis China, which is a far more important foe. Iran is merely Israel’s enemy. China is America’s enemy.

Beyond that, world peace depends upon deterrence, which depends as much upon perceptions as upon reality. For years, most people believed that Russia had the second strongest military in the world. Russia’s inability to defeat Ukraine showed that to be false, emboldening Russia’s enemies. Mere underperformance in Iran would embolden America’s enemies in the same way.

You can buy Greg Johnson’s The White Nationalist Manifesto here .

Fifth, Israel is deeply and deservedly loathed around the world. America is already too closely tied to Israel. Another war at the behest of Israel will make America even more enemies.

Note that I said nothing about whether this war can be justified in terms of American or global security interests. It can’t, but that’s really beside the point, because justified or not, going to war with Iran would be deadly for Trump, America, and the MAGA agenda.

Fortunately, we are not powerless to stop this. In the long run, ideas determine the course of history. We have the right ideas and priorities, and these are now increasingly mainstream. As with Trump’s immigration betrayals, there has been a great deal of energetic, articulate, principled opposition, including from people who were conservative normies only a few years ago. I was particularly pleased to see Matt Walsh, Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, and Marjorie Taylor Green taking strong stands. Public pushback seems to have staved off Trump’s latest immigration betrayal. It could stop a war with Iran.

X is the main vector for mainstreaming our ideas. I am not allowed on X, but I want all of my writers and readers to get X accounts, share my takes, and boost the signals of our most prominent accounts. Don’t be afraid to chimp out a bit. It’s important.

There also needs to be resistance to this war from within Trump’s camp. If Trump’s presidency fails, his family and his biggest backers and advisors face the prospect of losing their fortunes, their freedom, and their dreams once a crazed and vengeful Left returns to power. They need to rein him in.

But what if we fail to prevent a war? Never let a crisis go to waste.

First of all, another catastrophic war for Israel will be highly educational. Millions will awaken to the Jewish problem and the hopeless corruption of our political system.

Second, such a war will surely hasten the end of the American empire, which will give opportunities for whites in America and around the world to create or restore white homelands.

Never forget that Trump may be the last chance for America, but he’s not the last chance for white people.