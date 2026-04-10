The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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David
4h

Of course, JD Vance may be an Imaginary Friend too. He was installed by the Israeli firm Palantir. He is more intelligent than Trump and may know the Israel fetish is running out of date, though, but we do need to be realistic about him too.

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