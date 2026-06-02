The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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JM's avatar
JM
7h

Great article, Greg.

I think everybody should read Gary Marcus, Erik J. Larson, Jobst Landgrebe and Barry Smith on the limitations of AI. The wild, self-aggrandizing claims made by these tech CEOs and their stenographers in the press are, according to the guys I mentioned, completely detached from reality.

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Alice England's avatar
Alice England
7h

Excellent article thank you! I’m just reading Jews in England 1000 years on audiobook ( so listening) and this article reminds me of how the English rulers actually responded to the ‘peasant class’ once they saw what jews were doing, and once they saw how the peasants responded to the jews. In fact, the government realised that without the White men ( the peasants )the country would cease to function, as the Whites are the only ones working hard in every area of society; hence the leadership expelled every single jew from England at least twice for hundreds of years, jews were banished hundreds of times from individual towns and villages, it was down to the Whites to decide. Not sure if this makes sense but it made me think of your scenario.

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