The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Mark's avatar
Mark
7h

I need to order your movie review books as I love to read them on unz.com - can we request movies for you to review? It's an old one but it's on netflix and it's called felon about a white family man who gets sent to prison for manslaughter and has to survive in a racially segregated prison... it stars Val Kilmer...surprisingly based...

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Gaddius's avatar
Gaddius
15h

That Best of Trevor Lynch book cover is epic!

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