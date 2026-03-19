The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
Mar 20

💯 well said and true. Thank you for providing such an interesting, thoughtful and well articulated essay and analysis. While I'm not in the States, I reside in the D-UK (Dis-United Kingdom), though it would probably be more accurate to describe it as the Dihmmi-United Kingdom.

I wish you all well and may God bless, guide and protect you and your endeavours. As well as the rest of us.

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John's avatar
John
Mar 20

Good take on Trump. Zion Don may be Israel’s goon or just easily manipulated, but he has certainly opened the tap for real nationalists to take the lead.

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