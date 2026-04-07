The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Markus Doors's avatar
Markus Doors
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Great article. I would like to add a point: science, innovation and production are expensive endeavours and populations and governments are reluctant to spend their resources on them when the fruits thereof get stolen instantaneously. A good example is the German campaign for renewable energy and electric vehicles: they spent an enormous amount of money, coerced all of society to step into the new systems, but the promises ("millions of jobs in solar energy and electric vehicle construction") went .... to the Chinese, because the country's doors are wide open: foreigners in every institution, every research facility, every important company, even in government. Add to that open borders and no trade barriers and the EU prohibition to favor your own companies. It was a bloodbath for the German industry. While their original production was getting outlawed, the Chinese underbit all of the German efforts at selling the new production. Will they ever attempt anything after this failure and under the current paradigm? I doubt it.

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