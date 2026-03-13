The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Scythe
Mar 22

Good article. I don’t believe in a sort of cosmic justice system that most people seem to believe in. This view makes people content in knowing that these people are going to get what’s coming to them. Even if it doesn’t happen in this life. But the scary truth is that it’s up to us to bring these people to justice. It’s up to us to deal with the consequences of both our own and others decisions.

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