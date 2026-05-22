The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Grey Squirrel's avatar
Grey Squirrel
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This is why I support the Dubai Model and Free Cities for my descendants so that they are deportable in perpetuity. I had a friend who grew up Indian in Dubai. Although his ancestors built the UAE, it is in reality for Emiratis who are the true citizens.

The right to a homeland is an important one. That's why people in NYC use the term nationality instead of ethnicity. It's also not very good for people to have more fluency in an appropriated or usurped language rather than their own language.

With some societies, like Latin America, Philippines, Malaysia, India etc it's a fait accompli (that they speak English, are Christian, etc) but it would be wise for me and my descendants to stop speaking English everyday.

Children should not be educated in the languages and cultures that they are invaders or destroyers of, even though Mongolian, broadly Persian and Turkic children were historically educated in Chinese, but they were considered racially assimilable at that time. This wasn’t accepted without strife, afaik.

I’ve tried to remigrate to China multiple times but was rejected because I have a psychiatric record in the US, where I was born. Lots of Asian and African countries reject people on public safety grounds. But we have to make people like me Less Comfortable.

http://substack.com/@squirrelpoop/p-188542761

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