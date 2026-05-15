The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy's avatar
Kristoffer O’Shaugnessy
7h

I dislike your hatred of Russia but this is a great article. We agree on 90% of issues.

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Melodic Monkey's avatar
Melodic Monkey
5h

Wonderfully informative read. Thank you.

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