The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Melodic Monkey's avatar
Melodic Monkey
4h

Supetb editorial.

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Dante Allegheny's avatar
Dante Allegheny
5h

Are any European nations in a better situation? It seems they have a more straightforward claim to indigenous that normal people can understand.

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