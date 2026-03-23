The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
Mar 28

Thank you once again for providing an insightful and informative article.

While I agree with much of what you state, especially as it pertains to most of the modern day clergy and aristocracy. I would however remind you that what we consider to be Western morals, ethics and civics, arose from Christianity, specifically Catholicism. The same for the Renaissance, which gave rise to modern science, medicine, The Enlightenment, etc. The Catholic Church was and still is deeply involved in all these things. Even though most of it's children turned against their parent the Church, sometimes for good reasons. Morals and ethics don't simply come into being from the aether, politics is downstream of culture and culture is downstream from faith, it's shared Faith that is the glue that binds us one to another and enables us to trust and co-operate, also to know when there are those who are not reciprocal in their approach to others and who do not hold the same beliefs and values as us, and who maybe inimicable to us and ours.

Reply
Share
Adrian Roberts's avatar
Adrian Roberts
Mar 23

I confess I haven't read this yet, but are the Amren 2025 speeches available anywhere? Can't even find them on the Amren website.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Greg Johnson
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Greg Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture