The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Lorbas's avatar
Lorbas
Mar 12

This is one of the key passages of the article, regarding the “white imperium” pitch:

“Nobody wants to hear that he is regarded merely as fungible raw material for someone else’s grandiose dream.”

What Americans advocating for this fanciful great white ethnostate fail to see is just how American that very idea is - it’s yet another version of a propositional nation only this time based on a racial principle. That’s not how nations work at all : if it’s not organically bound to a place and an ethnos then it is merely a country, a state, an economic zone. But not a nation.

It also affirms that the Anglo-American sphere has contributed mainly pragmatism and utilitarianism to the world’s philosophical discourse. Telling a Corsican and a Friesian to serve as mere racial units in a larger white ethnostate is indistinguishable from globalists treating all of us as economic units to be consumed, moved around, and exploited, according to some principles of efficiency and resource allocation.

The globe will heal and our peoples will survive when we reject these abstractions and return to real sovereignty, not just over a patch of land but also our deeply rooted souls.

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nineofclubs's avatar
nineofclubs
Mar 13

Moldova has two relevant groups.

Noua Dreapta (The New Right) promotes itself as the successor to Romania’s Iron Guard and calls for the merger of Romania and Moldova.

Partidul Nostru (Our Party) is a moderate, Moldovan nationalist party that’s socially conservative and on the economic left. The party is keen to stem the tide of native emigration (brain drain) and to protect the interests of the Moldovan diaspora.

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