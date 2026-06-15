The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Sage Alfields's avatar
Sage Alfields
19h

Vance has no capacity to lead. He had the opportunity in Islamabad round 1 and continually defered to Netanyahu rather than negotiating for America's interests.

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
19h

💯 and well said. Trump sold out to the Neocons and DS, probably for the continued existence of his family. I think that in certain cases, Trump has shown himself to be a brave man on a personal basis, politicially however, that's a different matter. Not everyone has the fortitude of character to survive four known attempted assassinations. Which there's strong indicators that the DS and FBIs actively collused with the attempted assassins in one form or another. If they didn't actively instigation the attempts via proxies, or catspaws.

Everyone has their weaknesses, and perhaps for Trump his reputation and legacy (his family amongst and other things) is that Achille's Heel. It's not a stretch that the DS and their various allies and actors would take action against those close or related to Trump and whom he may care about to the point of allowing himself to be manipulated and coerced in order to keep them as safe as he can.

Unfortunately, I think that you were correct in your assessments that it was a long-shot and unlikely to succeed. That has now been confirmed in deed if not words. God bless, guide and protect the US and all of those people of good faith and intentions within the West. Deus Vult 🙏✝️

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