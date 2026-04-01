The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kath Ede's avatar
Kath Ede
4d

During king Henry VIIIs reign, there was an influx of “little Egyptians”, who arrived committing murder, theft and rape. It is barely spoken of, but seen in the legislation of that day. This was a time of modernisation with post services, medicine, however, the church was breaking up. Henry wanted to bring in a new form of Christianity. And this version would be the version that would open the doors to further immigration, see the abortions of unborn babies, etc.

Unfortunately, when a religion breaks up, it is weakened. In the end, having stood its ground until the Irish Catholics (much later than the rest of Europe), skipped to the beat of ending babies heart beats, it caved. And that break up extended to the commonwealth. Far further than Catholicism had done.

I’m not a Catholic but I am interested in history and I do not object to Catholicism. I’m thoroughly interested in it.. It turns out that it was the Vatican that authorised the Norman conquest. It was the Norman conquest that invited Jews into the UK to start a monetary system and a legislative system that backed it up. This was after Pope Sylvester II became Pope around 1000AD. He had been accused of necromancy.

He had been educated in areas near Muslim areas. And some outspoken priests in the Catholic Church believe Jews (the satanic Jews in the Bible) created Islam to harm the Christians. I call this era - Revelation 20- Satans season. And I wonder if it starts to disintegrate heavily by 2066 - a thousand years after the deceitful conquest. The Geneva Bible in its footnotes claim Pope Sylvester II was the point of Satans Season beginning. As an interesting caveat, Isaac Newton foresaw a new era by 2060.

Interesting read. Thanks for sharing your thoughts.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Greg Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture