The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
Mar 28

Thank you for providing a well presented, rational, reasoned, interesting, informative and pertinent article. Keep up the good work.

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Adrian Roberts's avatar
Adrian Roberts
8d

Scotland is possibly the most antiwhite country in the world, although it's up against some very stiff competition. This is particularly sad as its demographic situation is still fairly healthy. Yet the majority of Scots seem, at best, indifferent to the prospect of having to give up their country to black and browns. (I'm an Englishman living in Scotland.)

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