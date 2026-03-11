The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
Mar 11

Thank you for providing an insightful and interesting review and analysis of the book and author.

You have also provided and interesting insight into yourself and your views and opinions. Which others may share in part with yourself.

It's always interesting to discover other people's journeys on life and politics.

Many thanks once again, and keep up the good work.

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nineofclubs
Mar 12

“..liberal individualism is itself a collective thing: it arises only in specific racial and cultural collectives, and it can be preserved only by preserving those collectives from rival collectives by erecting political barriers.”

This seems right, but would you agree that the single biggest obstacle to erecting the necessary barriers is, in fact, a liberal individualist mindset?

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