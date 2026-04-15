The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Ryan's avatar
Ryan
9h

I’m sure you’ve forgotten more about Hungarian politics than I’ll ever know, Dr. J, but from the outside I’m not seeing the case.

Magyar’s critique that Orbán has admitted too many guest workers seems relevant. If nationalism is the standard, that’s a straightforward point against Orbán’s record, no?

I’ve seen reports that Magyar is reopening some LGBT-related funding, which I don’t love. But Orbán’s alignment with Israel/Zionism is a bigger concern for me than LGBT-related funding. What am I missing?

He did send Richard Spencer to jail, though. I'll give Orbán that :)

Here's to hoping.

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
10h

In failing to re-elect Viktor Orban, Hungarians just sacrificed their heritage to muslims and the tyranny of the EU.

They should have appreciated their savior's willingness to continue isolating them from Europe's impending suicide.

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