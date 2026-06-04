The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Londoner's avatar
Londoner
2h

Those who agreed to work with her do seem very stupid. Confirming, unfortunately, the sense that the right really does lack elite talent at the top.

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2 replies by Greg Johnson and others
Sage Alfields's avatar
Sage Alfields
7h

The majority of your peers were simply auditioning to be Limbaugh.

Enoch got the closest but got in too deep: the kerfluffle with the Scandinavian kids was the beginning of the end.

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2 replies by Greg Johnson and others
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