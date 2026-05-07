The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Nikolaus Hermann's avatar
Nikolaus Hermann
17h

I am sorry for those who read these books. It would be much better if people concerned with white nationalism read your books directly, even when they disagree and hate everything you have to say, at least it would be their disagreement and their hate. Nowadays, everything people feel and think is mediated. Media tells us when to feel outraged. Dozier tells us what to disagree with your books, even hiding the reference so that we never read and think for ourselves. Don't you think Kant and his arguments in "what is enlightenment" are more relevant than ever now? We have to learn to think for ourselves.

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James Solbakken's avatar
James Solbakken
9h

Thanks for the excellent essay on an interesting topic. Interpreting ancient history is extremely complex, I don't think it's a simple matter of applying those classical thoughts to the current world, but it's important to know history in general in an case. Personally I think a lot of this so-called "White Nationalist" controversy comes down to the simple fact that due to reasons of communist politics, Whites have been specifically targeted for oppression, most likely because Whites as a group are dangerous to the Globalist-Communist project, despite the fact that modern Globalism and Communism were invented by the white ruling class, who know how to enslave people.

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