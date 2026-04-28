The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Londoner
3h

Excellent news.

I frequently visit Rome and would welcome a steer on retail outlets where I can sensibly spend my money - bookshops, cafes, restaurants, transport, tour guides, etc?

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