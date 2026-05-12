The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Expatriado en Castilla's avatar
Expatriado en Castilla
7h

Great essay, as always. Amazingly informative. I'd also recommend "A Moveable Feast" by Ernest Hemingway and "Blasting and Bombardiering" by Wyndham Lewis to anyone who's interested in right wing artists of the era and the London scene after the First World War in particular. I find many of Stein's points of view very similar to those Lewis expresses in the final chapters of that book.

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James Solbakken's avatar
James Solbakken
10h

I did not have Gertrude Stein = fascist on my bingo card today. I'm downright flabbergasted. I'm checking my calendar to see if it's April Fools Day.

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