The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Sage Alfields's avatar
Sage Alfields
7h

Silicon Valley is run by gen X jews, they're all aboard with totalitatian zionism

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Alice England's avatar
Alice England
6h

It’s a sorry state to be in all because Isreal demands it!

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