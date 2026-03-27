The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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Nick Griffin's avatar
Nick Griffin
Mar 27

Very well thought out and argued.

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Sage Alfields's avatar
Sage Alfields
Mar 28

Modernity lost the Iran war: Guilliame Faye won it.

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