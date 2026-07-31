The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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SurgeleGrande's avatar
SurgeleGrande
17h

Clear and persuasive. The distinction between mere marketplace exchange and genuine leadership, flattery vs. friendship, pandering vs. edification—is especially sharp and useful. Excellent as always Dr.Johnson

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A White Light's avatar
A White Light
3d

Very cogent. I hesitate to use that word because that dangerous idiot Joe Scarborough used it to describe the senile husk Joe Biden. Latin is so descriptive. Great phrase. I'll write that one down.

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