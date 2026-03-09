The New Nationalism

The New Nationalism

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nineofclubs's avatar
nineofclubs
Mar 10

An excellent article, leading to the right conclusions I think.

White nations (if not our current nation-states) have much in common, but that doesn’t mean we’re prime candidates for an empire dominated by any one of us.

A world of nations is a positive vision; one in which white nations retain full sovereignty, but cooperate in a symbiotic relationship on defence and trade is an even better one.

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Hrafn King's avatar
Hrafn King
Mar 9

It's not even an argument. Imperialism is ridiculous. WN can't even organize effectively at the smallest levels because of infighting.

Let's say that any particular organization even gets close to grasping power of a single state, how would they propose confronting another sovereign nation with the idea?

The Nation is the homogenous people. The Bavarian are not the same is the Rhinelander, let alone the German to the Frenchman.

Race is not color except at the highest/grossest level of that terms usage. Race is cultural, linguiatic, territorial, and specific genetic homogeneity.

The Irishman and the Latvian are both white... but they they are NOT the same. They are racially distinct.

We must include all whites into a singular entity concerning what is being done to us collectively and our collective circumstances today, but we must not surrender our distinct races for some quasi-communistic globization of all whites. That would be terrible.

Better to see a world of white alliance of microstates or large Nations that become NatSoc or Const. Rep.

Imperialism is stupid. If any validity to it exists at all, it is in the rescuing of whites from our current problems through a united military front, then releasing control of territories to the rightful sovereignties, but when has it happened that empire has let go of control when it has it?

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